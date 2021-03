e-Rozgaar Collaborates With Japanese Agency to Promote Local Freelancers

The “e-Rozgaar Training Program”, an initiative of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), would be working with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), a government agency, to create global work opportunities for e-Rozgaar trained freelancers hailing from Punjab.

In this regard, two focus group sessions were organized for the JICA reps to acquaint them with the concept and functionality of e-Rozgaar and its trained freelancers. The representatives of JICA included their senior officials Hirotaka Izumi, Kimie Tanabe, and Dr. Yi Sun.

The online sessions with JICA focused on general and technical know-how and familiarized them with Punjab Government’s vision to empower the youth financially and socially.

ALSO READ

Turkey Has Over 2.4 Million Crypto Wallets Trading Over $6 Billion a Day

The JICA team was also briefed on the skill levels of Pakistani freelancers and the issues they face in terms of acquiring lucrative job opportunities.

JICA senior representative, Hirotaka Izumi, briefed the participants about its mission for ICT development in developing nations like Pakistan. He also appreciated the role of the Punjab Information Technology Board in human development in the ICT industry of Pakistan through the e-Rozgaar Training Program.