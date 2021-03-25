Nokia X20 to Launch on April 8 With Mid-Range Specs

HMD Global is expected to announce a trio of new Nokia phones at the upcoming April 8 launch event. One of these phones is expected to be the Nokia X20 which has just been certified by the FCC.

The three phones expected to launch at HMD Global’s upcoming event include the Nokia G10, X10, and X20. This is because the company is reportedly going for a name change, which is why these phones will not be called Nokia 5.4. 8.3, etc. like before.

According to past leaks, the Nokia G10 will be an entry-level 4G phone, whereas the X10 and X20 will be 5G ready mid-rangers powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC. The FCC certification has also revealed that the X20 will have a 6.5″ screen and a huge circular camera cutout at the back, as shown in the image above.

There is no fingerprint sensor visible in the image, so we can only assume that it will be a side-mounted sensor that will double as a power button. We could also get an under-display fingerprint sensor this time around, but HMD is unlikely to incorporate an AMOLED display in a budget phone given its track record.

Previous benchmarks have revealed that the Nokia X20 could have 6GB RAM, Android 11, and we can expect it to be priced under €349. The Nokia X10, on the other hand, may cost around €299 in White and Green color options.

We expect to see more details before the April 8 launch event, so stay tuned.