ECC Approves Rs. 1 Billion for Information Ministry’s Campaign on COVID-19

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet held in Islamabad today.

The ECC considered and approved a Technical Supplementary Grant regarding allocation of funds amounting to Rs. 1 billion for launching advertisement campaigns by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MOIB) to inform and educate people, particularly during the third wave of COVID-19 for the public good.

Pakistan is experiencing the third wave of coronavirus, with positive cases hiking at an alarming rate. NCOC informed that 42,418 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 4,368 returned positive. Pakistan has also lost 63 people to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with the national positivity ratio standing at 10.3 percent as of today.

ALSO READ

ECC Approves Increase in Profit Margin for OMCs & Dealers

Pakistan’s government has also ordered educational institutions in 18 high-risk districts to remain closed until April 11, as the country continues to battle the third wave of coronavirus infections.

Not just the educational institutions, but other activities that require a gathering of people have also been postponed. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) postponed the hearing against the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz until further notice on Thursday, given the third wave of COVID-19.