New Xiaomi Mi Mix Will be the World’s First Phone With a Human Eye-Like Camera

Yesterday, Xiaomi announced that its much-awaited Mi Mix series device, which will most likely be its first foldable handset, will make an appearance at the 2021 New Product Launch Event slated to be held on 29th March.

The company posted a teaser on Weibo that reads:

”I’M COMING BACK” Xiaomi Mix, after two years, has returned strongly! With endless technical strength, we can live up to the expectations of hundreds of millions of users. At 19:30 on March 29th, we will have a chat about Mi Mix.

The company will most likely offer a sneak peek at what the device has in store for consumers. It might not be the official launch of the handset.

Soon after the announcement was made, some interesting features about the upcoming handset’s camera were revealed. According to a video uploaded by Xiaomi on Weibo, the Mi Mix series smartphone will be equipped with a liquid lens, researched and developed in-house. The lens is supposed to imitate how the human eye works and how it focuses instantly on objects at different distances.

This new technology is called “Bionic photography”. It is essentially a transparent fluid wrapped in an ultra-thin film that can change the curvature of the lens to achieve rapid refocusing and minimize distortion. The transparent fluid added to the lens has light transmittance, ultra-low dispersion, and is extremely resistant to environmental factors.

The company has not exactly detailed the use cases of this new tech in smartphones, however, we will find out soon. More details will be revealed at the launch event.