A Single Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Builds a Strong Immune Response in 99% of People: Study

A new study led by the Universities of Sheffield and Oxford with support from the UK Coronavirus Immunology Consortium (UK-CIC) has revealed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine generates a robust immune response against the coronavirus which is similar to the one generated by the infection and can also protect former patients from other variants of the virus.

The study found that Pfizer’s vaccine generates a strong immune response in 99 percent of people. It also backs up real-world data on Britain’s launch of the vaccine by the SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation (SIREN) study which confirms that a single shot of the vaccine significantly reduces chances of severe disease.

Professor Susanna Dunachie, an NIHR Global Research Professor at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, said,

SIREN is actually showing very high vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization after a single dose, with the majority of these people, [who] have not had the infection before. So what we’re trying to do is look at the mechanisms for that.

“We are seeing T-cell and antibody responses after one dose in people who have not had the infection before. So we find that quite reassuring,” she added.