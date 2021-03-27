Apple is Reportedly Making a Rugged Watch

The Apple Watch has a number of different design variants including the regular aluminum models, the stainless steel versions, the Hermes models with more premium straps and casings, and more. There is also a Nike Edition that offers a perforated rubber sports band, but it does not add any durability to the watch.

However, Apple may finally have something in the works that brings premium smartwatch features on top of a durable build.

According to the latest rumors, Apple is reportedly working on making a rugged Apple Watch since a durability-focused variant is largely missing from its lineup. As the name says, this variant will have a more durable design thanks to corner protection and impact resistance.

Given the durability improvements, it will clearly be targeted at extreme sports enthusiasts, hikers, and it will reportedly have improved swim tracking too. However, that is about the extent of details available for now, but we will likely get to hear more over the upcoming months.

Although, knowing Apple, the rugged wearable is likely going to cost a fortune.

As for a release date, Bloomberg reports that Apple may be planning an announcement for the end of 2021 or the start of 2022.