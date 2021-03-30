FBR Bans Transfers and Postings of Officials for Q4FY21

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a ban on transfers and postings and leave of officers and officials of the Inland Revenue field formations during the fourth quarter (April-June) of 2020-21.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to all IR offices here on Tuesday, it has been observed with concern that IR Field Formations are forwarding requests for grant of leave, including ex-Pakistan leave and transfer/postings on regular basis despite the fact that the fourth quarter of the current financial year is about to start and the entire tax machinery is required to accelerate its efforts to achieve the assigned budgetary targets through full determination and devotion.

FBR official added that “In view of the above, I am directed to convey that requests for grant of ex-Pakistan leave and transfer/postings may not be forwarded to the Board by the respective heads of Field Formations till June 30, 2021.

Similarly, local leave/leave of other kinds may also not be granted liberally during the 4th quarter of current financial year and may only be allowed in the light of special circumstances/hardship cases of extreme necessity under intimation to the Head office”, FBR instructions added.