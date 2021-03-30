Punjab Govt Bans Public Transport in Major Cities

The government of Punjab has announced further restrictions on activities contributing to the spread of COVID-19 across the province.

As per an official notification, all types of intracity public transport — including the orange Train and Metro Bus Service — will remain closed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala and Sheikhupura, until further notice.

Besides economic activities, the Cabinet on Coronavirus, led by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, has banned outdoor and indoor marriages, sports events, cultural festivities, indoor and outdoor dining, and public transport across the province.

In lieu of the ongoing pandemic crisis, local authorities have commenced strict legal action against violators of COVID-19 protocols. In this regard, the Lahore Police reportedly registered 229 FIRs on Monday, of which 124 were SOP violations and 105 were against individuals not wearing face masks. Most of these cases were recorded in the City division areas.