Vivo Launches Yet Another Y30-Series Phone With Entry-Level Specs

Last year, Vivo launched three handsets in its Y30 series namely the Y30, Y30 Standard Edition, and Y30 Chinese Edition. Now, the company has launched the fourth handset in the series, the Vivo Y30g with mid-range specifications and Y30-like aesthetics.

Design and Display

Vivo Y30g looks a lot like other handsets in the series. However, instead of a punch-hole display, it comes with a notch. The smartphone is built around a 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel with 720p resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 270 PPI density.

Internals and Storage

Internally, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC topped with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. It also has a microSD card slot, which allows storage expansion by up to 1TB.

On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 11-based OriginOS.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone appears to have three cameras but it does not, the third sensor is fake. Vivo Y30g comes with a dual-sensor camera on the back with a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera is an 8 MP sensor.

Battery and Pricing

The system packs a 5,000 mAh battery that’s charged through a micro-USB port at up to 18W. It is already available for sale in China and costs $230.

Specifications