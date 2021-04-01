Apple iPhone 13 to Feature a “Cheese Grater” Design, Pro Max The Only Model to Have Better Cameras

Even though iPhone 13 launch is almost five months away, leaks and rumors have started to pick up the pace. According to a recent report by the famous Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, once again the Pro Max model will be the only handset in the series to receive an exclusive upgrade in cameras. We saw the same trend in the iPhone 12 series, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the only member to support Sensor-Shift Optical Image Stabilization.

Kuo reports that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will be the only handset from the series to feature a wider aperture from the main camera. Other handsets of the series, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 Pro will most likely come with the same 7P wide-angle lens featuring an F/1.6 aperture like the three models from the iPhone 12 family.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will have an F/1.5 aperture which means it will be able to capture more light and the result will be more pleasing in low-light conditions. However, these exclusive Pro Max upgrades don’t mean that Apple will neglect other handsets in the series.

In other news, Apple might bring the Mac Pro’s ‘Cheese Grater’ design on future iPhone models. Cupertino patented this design to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. It was published as a part of 77 newly granted patents for Apple Inc. earlier this week.

According to Apple, this design from the Mac Pro will allow better airflow to the processor whereby keeping it cool. It will also allow the device to push performance to the next level. The publication reads,

The three-dimensional structures described herein can include, for example, a matrix of passageways that serves to greatly enhance the stiffness of the three-dimensional structure, without significantly increasing the size or weight of the structure. Thus, a relatively lightweight, yet extremely strong and stiff electronic device can be produced.

However, we are unsure how practical this design is and whether Apple will actually consider launching the iPhone 13 series with it.