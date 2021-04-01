Facebook Improves News Feed With More Options

As compared to other social media platforms, Facebook gives its users a lot of options to customize their feed and their reach. Users can optimize different sections of their profiles using the options available on the platform.

Yesterday, Facebook’s Product Manager Ramya Sethuraman announced that building on its list of customizations, the social media platform is adding new features to the news feed. From now on, users will have more control over who can comment on their posts and how posts by other users are sorted on their feed.

Facebook says,

The goal of News Feed is to connect you to what matters most to you: the people in your life, interesting content and the world around you. The friends you add, the Pages you like, the groups you join and the things you interact with all shape how your News Feed looks on any given day.

To control who can comment on your post, follow these steps:

Click on the “…” icon in the top right corner of the post.

Select Who can comment on your post?

Go to who is allowed to comment from the options: Public, Friends, or Profiles and Pages you mention.

The default is ‘Everyone’. You can also change the default setting in Settings & Privacy.

In addition to this, you can also change the way new posts and old posts are displayed on your newsfeed. Previously, the Favorites and Most Recent filters for the News Feed were hidden in menus inside of other menus. Now, these options are available right at the top of the feed to help users switch between them.

Facebook explains,

Today, we’re also providing more context around the content we suggest in News Feed by expanding “Why am I seeing this?” This means that you’ll be able to tap on posts from the friends, Pages, and Groups you follow as well as some of the posts we suggest to you and get more context on why they’re appearing in your News Feed.

The update has already been rolled out. If you have not received it yet, you will get it within a day or two.