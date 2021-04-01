Pakistani Company Signs Exclusive Licensing Deal to Supply V-01 COVID-19 Vaccine

SEARLE Company Limited, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm, has signed an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, a Chinese company, for its Recombinant Novel COVID-19 vaccine known as V-01.

According to SEARLE, the agreement also provides cover to the manufacturing transition of the protein-based injection, V-01, vaccine in Pakistan.

Livzon Pharmaceutical’s V-01 has already demonstrated promising results during Phase-I and -II clinical trials. Phase-III clinical trial of V-01 to determine its efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity will be held soon in which 20,000 volunteers from multiple countries will participate.

Among different Coronavirus vaccines developed around the world, V-01 has many advantages such as a strong safety profile, high concentration of neutralizing antibodies, and lasting durability.

Besides, V-01 can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures of 2°C and 8°C and can be easily scaled up for large-scale manufacturing.

SEARLE has expressed confidence that relevant authorities, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, will allow the company to hold the phase-III clinical trials of V-01 in Pakistan on an urgent basis.