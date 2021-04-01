COVID-19 Cases Among Children Increase at an Alarming Rate in Pakistan

Around 4,830 children tested positive for COVID-19 all across Punjab in March, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Punjab has revealed.

According to PSHD Punjab, 1,669 children in the province had tested positive for Coronavirus in February while 2,021 had tested positive in January.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Patient Causes Outburst at Lahore Airport

Since the start of the Coronavirus outbreak in Punjab, a total of 19,537 children aged 15 or less had been diagnosed with the viral infection. 5,000 children out of the 19,537 tested positive for COVID-19 in Lahore only. Overall, Punjab has reported 223,181 cases and 6,427 deaths due to Coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 4,974 new cases and 98 deaths due to COVID-19. It is the country’s highest daily tally of new Coronavirus cases since 21 June 2020. So far, Pakistan has reported 672,931 cases and 14,530 deaths due to Coronavirus.

ALSO READ

HEC Chairman ‘Exposes’ the Govt After Getting Fired

Meanwhile, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has launched a special helpline where citizens can report any violation of the COVID-19 SOPs from anywhere in Pakistan.

In an official statement, NCOC requested citizens to send a picture and brief account of violation 0335-3336262 (0335-333NCOC) along with location, date, and time.