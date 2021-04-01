Spotify is Adding New Personalized Playlists for Everyone

Spotify has just announced three new personalized playlists for its users called artist mix, genre mix, and decade mix. Just like other playlists available in the app, these will also be available to everyone and are already rolling out to premium as well as free users.

These mixes will use Spotify’s algorithms to create playlists based on your music taste. These will include your favorite songs from different artists, genres, and decades you listen to the most as well as new songs in the app.

Spotify has said that these mixes will include several playlists that will be updated frequently over time.

They’re designed to grow with you over time, so they’ll take your listening into account to help you discover and dive deeper into your new favorite artist, genre, or decade.

You will be able to find these new playlists in the “Search” tab under the “Made for You” section.

Spotify was recently launched in Pakistan and can be downloaded on Android, iOS, Windows PCs, and MacBooks.