ZTE Livebuds SE Promise 7-Day Battery and Water Resistance for Just $23

ZTE recently hosted a launch event in China where it unveiled its all-new S30 series of phones. However, that was not the only highlight of the event as the Chinese brand also introduced the ZTE Watch GT as well as the Special Edition (SE) for its LiveBuds.

Just like the standard version, the Standard Edition also has an in-ear design, but longer stems that resemble Apple’s AirPods. They are featured in White and Black color options and come in an oval-shaped charging case. The IPX4 water and dust resistance rating should help protect it from light rain and sweat, but it should be kept away from deep water.

The lightweight design and the modest water and dust resistance make these earbuds ideal for sports.

Despite being extremely cheap, the wireless earbuds bring call noise reduction and a full week’s worth of battery life under normal use.

The ZTE LiveBuds SE will go for sale in China first for only $23. There is no word on an international release yet, but we will likely get to hear more on that soon enough.