HBL Launches Pakistan’s First Comprehensive Personal Finance Management Tool, Powered by Hysab Kytab

HBL has joined forces with Hysab Kytab to launch the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered for the first time by any bank in Pakistan. Hysab Kytab’s PFM (budgeting) tool is integrated into HBL Mobile and will enable all app users to take control of their financial wellbeing.

Veqar Ul Islam, Founder of Hysab Kytab and Director of Jaffer Group of Companies, stated, “Going live with HBL is a major milestone. Hysab Kytab is a PFM born in Pakistan and I thank HBL for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platform. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solutions for the local requirements.”

Commenting on this partnership, Abrar Mir, Chief Digital, Innovation & Financial Inclusion Officer at HBL, said, “This partnership with Hysab Kytab is a pivotal step in providing our mobile banking users with a holistic view of their finances, and will empower them to make sound financial decisions. HBL continues to deliver innovative banking solutions, and this PFM will act as a key differentiator in the internet and mobile banking services.”

In the first phase of the launch, HBL mobile app users will be able to record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, and view all accounts in one place, amongst other features. The next phase includes auto-categorization and data integration that will further enhance the customer experience.

Reinforcing its passion for customer-centric digital banking under the slogan of ‘more than just banking’, HBL Mobile is tirelessly working towards developing a deeper understanding of customer needs to serve them better by offering them intuitive banking solutions.

We encourage our customers to log in to the HBL Mobile app, click on the ‘budget’ section and make use of this facility.