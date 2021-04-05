PTA Launches CERT Portal for Telecom Industry

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched the Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT)/Coordination Center Portal (https://sec.pta.gov.pk) for Pakistan’s telecom sector.

The PTA has introduced the CERT portal for its licensees in continuation of its efforts to improve the security posture of Pakistan’s telecom sector and to protect and safeguard the National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure. This initiative will enable the PTA and its licensees to share Threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance with the PTA’s Cyber Security regulations.

The portal has been established after close coordination with and input from the telecom operators. It will primarily facilitate the exchange of information on the latest cybersecurity threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news, and other related information between the PTA and the telecom service providers.

Continued improvements to the portal will be made based on operational requirements.