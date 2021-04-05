Xiaomi Launches a Mini E-Book Reader for $91

One of Xiaomi’s many eco-chain sub-brands, InkPalm, has released the latest version of its e-readers. Just like the previous generations, the new InkPalm 5 is a compact reading tablet, but with new features on-board.

The new e-reader has a 5.2-inch screen with 720p resolution and a pixel density of 284ppi. Being only 115 grams and 6.9mm thick, the InkPalm 5 is quite easy to carry around and even fit into your pocket.

The screen is covered by high-transmitting glass, which improves the sensitivity of the display for touching. The display also has support for 24-level dual-color temperature reading light adjustment, which is typically only available in flagship-level e-readers. The brand logo underneath the display is touch-sensitive and has custom operations of its own.

As for internals, the mini-tablet comes with up to 1GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The total battery life was not revealed, but the tablet comes with a 1400mAh power cell.

It boots Android 8.1 OS which has integration for five major book stores including Jingdong Reading, Variety Reading, WeChat Reading, Kindle Reading, and Handy Reading. You can, of course, install third-party apps and import your own e-books just like before.

The InkPalm 5 is only available in China for now for $91 in Gray and Green color options.