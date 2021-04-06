Oppo A74 and A74 5G Unveiled With Large Batteries and Low Price

Yesterday, Oppo unveiled the Oppo A74 and Oppo A74 5G quietly in various markets across Asia. The two handsets, like many other handset pairs from the company, join the trend of smartphones that come in 4G and 5G versions.

Design and Display

In terms of design, the handsets come with an Oppo F19-like design. They have a similar rectangular camera bump and an ombre paint job.

The OPPO A74 4G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display locked at FHD+ resolution. It comes with a standard 60 Hz refresh rate, touch sampling rate from 135 Hz to 180 Hz, 100% sRGB, and 92% DCI-P3 coverage. The fingerprint reader is built into the display.

The 5G model, on the other hand, is equipped with a 6.5-inches display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. In addition to this, the phone claims 100% DCI-P3 coverage. We are unsure whether the phone uses an AMOLED panel or an LCD as the company has not specified it. However, it appears to be an LCD panel since the fingerprint reader has moved to the side.

Internals and Storage

The 4G model is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset topped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage while the 5G model comes with the new Snapdragon 480 chipset at the helm, offering a similar memory configuration.

The handsets run ColorOS 11.1 on top of Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

Oppo A74 4G features a triple sensor rear camera system with a 48 MP main sensor topped with a pair of 2 MP sensors as a macro and depth sensor. For selfies, the handset sports a 16 MP camera that sits in the punch hole.

The 5G model has a similar camera configuration. The only difference is an added 8 MP ultra-wide sensor. So, the rear camera is a quad-sensor setup instead of a triple-sensor setup like its 4G counterpart.

Battery and Pricing

Both handsets pack a 5000 mAh battery. The 4G model offers 33W fast charging support while the 5G model comes with support for 18W fast charging.

Both phones are currently available for pre-order. The Oppo A74 4G costs $255 while the Oppo A74 5G costs $285.

Specifications