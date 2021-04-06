Ufone 2G Data Sites Upgraded to 3G in South Waziristan

A Quality of Service (QoS) survey was carried out by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in South Waziristan, in order to check the on-ground status of the telecom services.

The move came subsequent to the visit of the Prime Minister to South Waziristan, after which the data services of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) were restored on 20 January 2021.

ALSO READ

SECP Opens Second Cohort Under its Regulatory Sandbox

The CMOs were asked to improve the services along with the up-gradation of their data sites. Initially, Jazz, which had been providing 3G data services in South Waziristan, upgraded all of its 3G sites to 4G in February 2021.

Ufone recently completed the up-gradation of its 2G sites in South Waziristan to 3G. It is believed that this step will help to improve the communication experience of the local community and especially the students.

ALSO READ

Ministry of Commerce in Progress to Finalize Pakistan-Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement

The PTA is continuously following up with CMOs to increase the telecom infrastructure in the area to provide better voice and data services to the locals.