Former Nokia Executive Joins Qualcomm

Last week, Nokia’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced that he was stepping down from his post. At the time, he did not reveal what his future plans were.

Sarvikas was the driving force behind Nokia smartphones. He was also responsible for the rebirth of the once-coveted smartphone brand. However, he has finally announced his leave from the company and is going to join the world’s largest chipset maker Qualcomm as VP at its San Diego headquarters and the president of the North American division.

The former Nokia VP changed his LinkedIn bio yesterday after his new post at Qualcomm was announced by Jim Cathey, president of Qualcomm Global, on Twitter. Sarvikas followed with a retweet confirming and announcing the news. The post was warmly welcomed by other key executives at San Diego, media people, and fans.

After spending 4.5 years with HMD Global and more than 15 years in the smartphone industry, Sarvikas is moving to the chipset industry.

For those who don’t know, HMD Global was founded in 2016 to bring Nokia back to life. At the time, the company consisted of some of the team that was part of the original Nokia conglomerate, later bought out by Microsoft. Sarvikas was handed the responsibility of leading the team.