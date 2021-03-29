Nokia’s VP USA Announces His Exit From The Company

After 15 years of being with Nokia and HMD Global, the company’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced yesterday that he is stepping down from his post. In addition to being the Chief Product Officer of the Finnish company, he was appointed as the Vice President of HMD’s North America business in June 2020. His responsibilities as the VP and CPO included building relationships with carriers and ecosystem partners and expanding Nokia’s product lineup.

His announcement came as a surprise since Nokia has a big launch event planning for 8th April. Usually, top executives don’t announce their resignations like this if there is a big event coming up. Moreover, he has not revealed any information about his future plans either. In his announcement on Twitter, he wrote,

After amazing 15 years with Nokia and HMD, I have made the tough decision that is time to move on. I’m so proud of what we have achieved together and know that the success of HMD & Nokia phones will continue. Follow @nokiamobile for Nokia Phones news. Thank you for everything 🙏.

In other news, at the upcoming launch event, HMD is expected to unveil three new Nokia smartphones including the G10, X10, and X20. The company has not revealed any information about the handsets but rumors have it that the G10 will have an Helio P22 SoC at the helm and will be sold at €140. The X10 and X20, on the other hand, will have the Snapdragon 480 chip under the hood.