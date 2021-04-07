KP Announces Exam Schedule for Matric & Intermediate

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister, Shahram Khan Tarakai, has announced the examination schedule for matriculation and intermediate students across the province.

He made the announcement in a social media post on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Tarakai said that the matriculation examinations all over the province will start from May 21, 2021, whereas the intermediate exams will commence from June 17, 2021.

The provincial minister also chaired a meeting BISEs of Abbottabad, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan, and Peshawar where the issues regarding the installation of CCTV cameras in examination halls, student facilitation centers, and online data for supervisory staff were discussed.

“I have ensured the speedy provision of all for quality education,” he said.

The decision came a day after the Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, announced that all board examinations will go on as scheduled across the country.

Addressing the media following an important meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Mahmood said that schools for 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th classes will reopen from April 19. However, schools will remain closed for classes one to eight till April 28 in high-risk areas.

The minister added that the universities in COVID-19 hotspots will also remain closed for the same period, however, online classes will continue.