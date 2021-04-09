Govt to Appoint New FBR Chairman

Posted 11 seconds ago by Jehangir Nasir

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) conducted a special Board-in-Council meeting on Friday at the FBR headquarters to bid farewell to its retired Chairman, Javed Ghani, and to welcome the new Chairman designate, Asim Ahmed (FBR Member IT), whose notification is expected shortly today.

The meeting was attended by all the members of the FBR, and the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood.

The Members of the Board appreciated the services of Javed Ghani and his hard work and commitment to the organization. They highlighted the moral values practiced by the outgoing officer, praised his high level of integrity and honesty during his tenure, and wished him well for the future.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Masood presented Javed Ghani with souvenirs and bouquets.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

UK’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Passes Away at the Age of 99
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating A Smarter Sports Economy in Pakistan through Performance Analysis
Read more in perspective
close
>