OnePlus Nord LE Launched: The Phone You Can Get But Cannot Buy

Last year, OnePlus re-entered the mid-range smartphone segment by launching the OnePlus Nord with Snapdragon 765G SoC, a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 48MP quad-camera, and a 4,115 mAh battery. Now, almost a year later, the company has launched another variant of the mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord LE, that has identical specifications. The only difference is in the design and construction of the device.

Surprisingly, the device is not up for sale. Rather, it has been designed for a worldwide giveaway, the details of which can be found here.

The letter ‘LE’ in the smartphone moniker stands for ‘Literally Only One Edition’. Hence, there is only one OnePlus Nord LE and the only person who will have access to the phone will be the winner of the giveaway.

Design and Display

The OnePlus Nord LE features an ombre paint job that transitions from a beautiful light blue color to a greenish-yellow shade. The handset has a longer camera aisle. The rest of the features are identical to the original OnePlus Nord.

It is built around a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 408 PPI pixel density, 86.7% screen-to-body ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Internals and Storage

The smartphone is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. As far as the storage details are concerned, the company has not revealed anything yet.

The software front is handled by OxygenOS 10.0 flavored Android 10.

Cameras

OnePlus Nord LE comes with a quad-sensor camera setup around the back featuring a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The selfie camera is a 32 MP snapper paired with an 8 MP sensor featuring a 105-degree field of view.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphone packs a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

To enter the giveaway, check out the rules here.