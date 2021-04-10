Passengers Will be Served Iftar Meal Boxes on Domestic Flights

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) has announced that iftar meal boxes will be provided to passengers on domestic flights during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a directive issued to all the domestic scheduled and chartered airline operators, passengers will be given iftar meal boxes at the check-in counters.

Earlier, the PCCA had banned the serving of meals and beverages on domestic flights due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, but now the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided to allow the provision of iftar meal boxes on domestic flights.

In other news, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a safety alert and has barred its captains and first officers from fasting during flights.

“Although, while it is perceived that flying with fasting is a possibility, in such a case the element of risk is considerable and margin of safety minimal. In an emergency with multiple complexities, wrong and delayed actions may result in serious consequences due to impaired judgment and incapacitation,” the airline notified.