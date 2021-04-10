Sindh Retracts Decision to Recognize Two-Year Degrees

The Government of Sindh has backtracked on its decision to recognize the two-year degree program after initially rejecting the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) decision to abolish it.

The College Education Department issued a notice on 5 April stating that in case of admissions to the illegal and phased-out program, the students will be responsible for all the risks and costs or any associated loss incurred for the conventional BA, BSc., and B.Com programs after 31 December 2018.

The department, which had made the decision in compliance with the orders of the high court, added that it will not take responsibility for the rejection of the two-year BA, BSc., and B.Com programs by any institution.

The department offered colleges a grace period of three months to conclude the final examinations of the BA, BSc., and B.Com programs, saying that any exam conducted on 31 March will be considered for the year 2020.

The deadline for admissions to the final cohort of the MA, MSc., and M.Com programs has also been extended to 31 March to allow the final cohort of the BA, BSc., and B.Com students to apply for admissions.

The BA, BSc, and B.Com students have been allowed to apply for admissions to either the third year or the fifth semester of the BS program, subject to any course requirements imposed by the university.

The students who fail to meet the deadline for the MA, MSc, or M.Com admission programs can apply for the third year or fifth semester of the BS program, which is a relatively superior option.