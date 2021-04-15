OGRA Suggests Rs. 2/Liter Reduction in Fuel Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has shared the latest summary with the petroleum division, recommending a decrease of Rs. 2 per liter in the prices of Petrol and Diesel. So far, no updates have been received about the prices of kerosene oil or light diesel fuel.

The news report adds that the decision to finalize fuel price rests with Prime Minister Imran Khan, which he will take after seeking suggestions from the Ministry of Finance.

The last drop in the rates of petroleum products came about two weeks ago, when the government reduced the prices of petrol by Rs. 1.55/liter and that of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs. 3.00/liter. Since that revision of prices, the current rate of petroleum products are as follows:

Petrol – Rs. 110.35/liter

HSD – Rs. 113.80/liter

Kerosene – Rs. 82.06/liter

Light Diesel – Rs. 79.86/liter

It is also being speculated that the Ministry of Finance might consider keeping the prices of petroleum products unchanged, which would aid them in earning additional revenue by means of a larger petroleum levy. The decision in this regard is expected later today.

