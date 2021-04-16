PM Imran Reshuffles the Ministers He Appointed Days Ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reshuffled the Federal Cabinet once again.

According to a statement issued by the PM office, it has been decided to give the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to Shaukat Tareen. He will replace Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the finance minister only a couple of weeks ago, on March 29, 2021, in place of Hafeez Shaikh.

Muhammad Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of Energy, who has replaced Omar Ayub Khan. Khan will now hold the portfolio of the Economic Affairs Division.

The portfolio of Chaudhry Fawad Ahmad has also been changed from the Minister for Science and Technology to the Minister for Information and Broadcasting. His portfolio has been swapped with Shibli Faraz, who will now be serving as the Minister for Science.

Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar has been appointed as Minister for Industries and Production in this latest cabinet reshuffle.