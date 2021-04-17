Punjab Govt to Establish Sugar Sale Points Across Lahore

The Government of Punjab has decided to set up over 100 sale points in different areas of the provincial capital to ensure the availability of sugar at the notified rates.

In a bid to provide sugar at Rs. 85 per kg, the Lahore district government will establish ‘sugar sale points’ in various localities of the city.

The Commissioner of Lahore has instructed the concerned authorities to control the prices of essential goods during the holy month of Ramadan to facilitate the masses.

Meanwhile, the district administration has sealed four grocery stores and a department store for selling sugar at prices higher than the official price in the city.

The administration of Lahore has imposed a fine of Rs. 166,000 on several shopkeepers for profiteering by selling sugar at unofficial higher rates.