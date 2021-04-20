Pakistan Bans All Forms of Travel From India

As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit an even deadlier peak in the coming few weeks, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travel.

As per the new guidelines, 20 more countries have been added to Category A, which includes Australia, Bhutan, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka. Passengers from these countries are not required to get tested for COVID-19.

As far as countries in Category B are concerned, the duration of pre-determined PCR tests will be 72 hours.

India has been added to Category C, with travel restrictions extended till 24th April.

Regarding Category C countries, the National Command And Operation Centre (NCOC) has specifically put a ban on all kinds of travel to and from India via air, rail and road due to alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the neighboring country.

The governing body will meet again on 21st April to review Category C countries for timely planning.