Bowers & Wilkins Launches a Pair of Premium Wireless Earbuds

British audio equipment maker Bowers & Wilkins has unveiled its first TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, high-quality aptX audio, and more. The two sets of earbuds are called PI7 and PI5 and they share most of their specifications.

The PI7 is the more premium offering out of the two. Each earbud comes with a custom 9.2 mm dual driver arrangement that handles mid/bass and has its own amplifier.

As mentioned earlier, these earbuds also have support for 24-bit high-res audio with aptX Adaptive and a total of 6 microphones (3 each) to enable noise cancellation for calls and music.

The charging case has a 3.5mm audio jack so you can plug in external sources that don’t have Bluetooth support and get the full wireless experience. The audio playback also has aptX Low Latency support to reduce the typical Bluetooth delay.

Its charging case can be powered via USB C or wirelessly. The earbuds will last 4 hours on a full charge, but battery life can be extended up to 16 hours with the case.

The PI5, on the other hand, leaves out the dual-driver arrangement. It only comes with a single driver and does not have the 3.5mm headphone jack either. It comes with the base aptX instead, meaning it misses out on the audio quality of its sibling buds.

Further, there are only 2 mics in each earbud, but they still support Active Noise Cancellation.

However, all of this translates into better battery life. You get 4.5 hours from the earbuds and up to 18 with the case which supports USB C as well as wireless charging just like its sibling.

The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 TWS Earbuds will cost you $400 but the PI5 goes for almost half of that with $250.