Power Circular Debt Will Now be Reported Monthly

The Power Division has introduced monthly circular debt reporting to research and report the factors responsible for its accumulation.

Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, was apprised during a briefing of the current stock of circular debt, which has now compounded to approximately Rs. 2.3 trillion.

He was also informed regarding the progress on development projects under the Power Division, including major transmission and distribution improvement schemes.

The Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) portfolio of the Power Division for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Rs. 74.5 billion. Out of this, a major portion is contributed by distribution companies (DISCOs) and National Transmission and Despatch Company’s (NTDC) own resources, the news report added.

Other transmission projects in progress include CASA-1,000, 4,000-megawatt Matiari-Lahore high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, and Dasu transmission line.

The meeting was also informed of the commercial operation deadline of the Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line, which is September 2021. After this, it will be available for power transmission from the south of the country.