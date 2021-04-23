Atlanta Airport Dethroned as World’s Busiest Airport After 2 Decades

China now has seven of the world’s top ten busiest airports, while America’s Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has dropped to the second position after holding the summit for 22 years.

In a report that was released by the airport trade organization, Airports Council International (ACI), China’s Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is now the world’s busiest airport. It had held the eleventh rank in 2019.

In terms of numbers, Guangzhou International Airport had 43.8 million passengers in 2020, down 40 percent from 2019 due to the pandemic. Similarly, Atlanta International Airport had recorded 42.9 million passengers during the same year, with a 61 percent drop as compared to 2019.

Other airports in the Chinese cities of Chengdu, Shenzhen, Kunming, Shanghai, and Xi’an also rose from their 2019 rankings to break into the top 10 positions in 2020. Beijing Capital International Airport, which has often held the number two ranking, dropped to number six on the 2020 list.

In terms of domestic travel, China’s strong showing in the top 10 is somewhat attributed to its relaxed domestic travel restrictions. The coronavirus pandemic that had emerged in late 2019 was successfully beaten with recurring lockdowns. However, despite being the world’s second-largest domestic travel market after the United States, China’s international travel is still heavily restricted.

The Top 10 Busiest Airports in 2020

Guangzhou (CAN) – 8 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 40 percent from 2019 Atlanta (ATL) – 9 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 61 percent from 2019 Chengdu (CTU) – 7 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 27 percent from 2019 Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) – 4 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 48 percent from 2019 Shenzhen (SZX) – 9 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 28 percent from 2019 Beijing (PEK) – 5 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 66 percent from 2019 Denver (DEN) – 33.7 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 51 percent from 2019 Kunming (KMG) – 33 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 31 percent from 2019 Shanghai (SHA) – 31.2 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 32 percent from 2019 Xi’an (XIY) – 31.1 million passengers in 2020; traffic dropped by 34 percent from 2019

Overall, the worldwide passenger traffic fell by 65 percent in 2020 as per the ACI statistics and dropped by almost 46 percent at the top 10 busiest airports. Additionally, the ACI does not expect global passenger traffic to recover to the 2019 levels before 2024-25.