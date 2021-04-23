Govt Approves New National Electricity Plan 2021

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was held under the Chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad.

Power Division presented the summaries of the National Electricity Plan 2021 and Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

The Cabinet Committee on Energy endorsed and recommended the National Electricity Plan and Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) for presentation to the Cabinet.

The Ministry of Energy was advised to include the opinion of the Law Division on certain observations raised by the participants during the meeting. Chairman of the Committee Asad Umar said that the policy and the plan will provide the basis for a sustainable competitive electricity market in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor on Commerce, SAPM on Power, Petroleum & Revenue. Representatives of regulatory authorities and officials of Provincial Governments also participated in the meeting.