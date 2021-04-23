Rafi Group Hold Third Mega Event of Green Palms Gala

Staying true to their commitment, Rafi Group hosted the 3rd Mega Event of Green Palms Gala on 9th April 2021. Keeping in view the Covid-19 SOPs and in order to maintain the safety of the clients, the event was organized without any guests. The event was covered live on Social Media for customer participation.

In the event, the Bumper Prize of KIA Sportage Car and many other prizes were distributed through a lucky draw. The event was hosted by famous TV personalities Ali Agha and Hina Niazi.

Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar is the largest private residential project in Gwadar. During their address, the Management of Rafi Group acknowledged that is it the forte of the Group to fulfill all the promises made to their clients.

Green Palms Gwadar is a trendsetting project, and this iconic housing scheme will become the identity of Chinese Backed Gwadar. The project with its 1,065 acres of land and 100% approved NOC stands uncontested in Gwadar. The Team congratulated the winners and further said that Green Palms Housing Project will be the pride of the Nation as well as its customers.

Green Palms Gwadar is a state-of-the-art project planned in order to meet the rising residential needs of Gwadar and provide a golden investment opportunity for all Pakistanis.