Garmin Launches Venu 2 And Venu 2S Smartwatches With Premium Features

American watchmaker Garmin has updated its Venu lineup of smartwatches with premium successors called Venu 2 and Venu 2s. These watches come with built-in GPS, almost 2 weeks’ worth of battery, a high-quality build, and more.

Upfront, the new watches have a circular AMOLED display surrounded by a stainless steel bezel. The Venu 2 is a slightly bigger watch than the Venu 2S, with a display measuring 1.3-inches, up from the Venu 2S’s 1.1-inches. They both have an optional always-on mode and are protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

These watches are loaded with a variety of sensors that are used to track your health, sleep, fitness, and more. There are more than 25 activity tracking modes for sports, heart rate monitors, hydration levels, quality of sleep, menstruation monitoring, blood oxygen levels, compass, gyroscope, NFC, etc.

The 25 sports modes include running, walking, cycling, swimming, and several others.

The brief video shows a glimpse of what the watch is capable of.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

url: https://youtu.be/fxB2bKSb67Y

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fxB2bKSb67Y?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fxB2bKSb67YActual comparison

url: https://youtu.be/fxB2bKSb67Y

src in: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fxB2bKSb67Y?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/fxB2bKSb67Y



One of the biggest improvements in the new models is battery life. You now get up to 11 days (more than double) of battery life on both watches and 6 hours if you use the built-in GPS.

Other than the size difference, the two watches are almost completely identical and cost $400 each.