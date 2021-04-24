NCOC Issues Guidelines for Sinovac Vaccine

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has issued guidelines for the storage and administration of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine Sinovac.

According to the guidelines, the vaccine can be administered to people above 18 years of age.

Who should not be administered the Sinovac vaccine?

Those who are infected with the virus cannot receive the two-dose Sinovac vaccine before recovery.

Those with a fever.

Those allergic to vaccinations and with comorbidities.

ALSO READ

New Vaccine Highly Effective Against Malaria: Researchers

The guidelines confirmed that the second dose of the Sinovac vaccine can not be administered before 28 days of the first dose.

The vaccine is administered intra-muscle on the upper part of the arm and is not jabbed into the veins.

The temperature at which the vaccine is stored ranges between 2-8 °C, and its shelf life is a year. The guidelines also state that the vaccine cannot be frozen.

ALSO READ

Punjab Announces Dates for Summer Vacations in Schools and Colleges

In addition to this, the NCOC has noted that the data on how the Sinovac vaccine will affect pregnant women is limited.