Punjab Announces Dates for Summer Vacations in Schools and Colleges

The Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) has announced that summer vacations for students across Punjab will begin on July 1.

A notification in this regard was issued on Wednesday, according to which the annual exams for classes one to eight will stretch from June 7 to June 25. The results will start coming from June 30, while summer vacations will start on July 1.

ALSO READ

Here’s COVAX Vaccine Distribution Plan for Pakistan

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Examination Commission, final exams of classes one to eight will begin on June 7 and continue till June 25. Students will be given their report cards on June 30. The one-month summer vacation will start on July 1, whereas the new academic session will begin in August.

According to the notification, oral exams will be held for students of classes one and two, while the students of the remaining classes will undertake written exams.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Sets a New Record for IT Company Registrations

The date sheet of the assessments will be announced later.

More than five million students from classes 1 to 8 will take the examinations. The Examination Commission has called for strict compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs during the examinations.