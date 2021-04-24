Saudi Arabia to Prolong Travel Ban on Pakistan

The travel ban by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will continue for citizens from 20 countries, including Pakistan, even after 17 May.

The KSA will restore international flights from 17 May onwards, but the travel ban will be prolonged for passengers from the following countries:

Argentina UAE Germany USA Indonesia Ireland Italy Pakistan Brazil Portugal UK Turkey South Africa Sweden Switzerland France Lebanon Egypt India Japan

According to a notification issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), the decision has been taken to control the spread of the coronavirus. The airlines operating to and from the KSA have been informed about the new travel restrictions.

Saudi citizens and Iqama holders living in Pakistan and other countries have been advised to return to the KSA within 72 hours.

Saudi Arabia had imposed a ban on international flights earlier in March until 17 May in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases.