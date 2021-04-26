Govt Planning to Vaccinate 100 Million People in 2021: Fawad Chaudhry

The federal government plans to vaccinate over 100 million citizens against COVID-19 disease in the long term, Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, has revealed.

While virtually addressing a seminar, the Minister said that over 20 million citizens will be vaccinated in the short term while 70 million citizens will be inoculated before the end of the year.

The countrywide mass vaccination campaign is progressing steadily as 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far since February.

He added that China and Russia remain the only two sources of COVID-19 vaccines for Pakistan because the US and India have imposed a ban on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

The federal government has ordered 30.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from three Chinese pharmaceutical companies that will soon reach Pakistan to augment the ongoing mass vaccination drive.

Pakistan has purchased 20 million doses of CanSinoBIO’s single-dose vaccine, 5.5 million doses of Sinopharm’s vaccine, and 5 million doses of Sinovac’s vaccine, the Minister concluded.