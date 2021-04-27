Vivo Unveils V21 Series With Impressive Selfie Cameras and 90Hz AMOLED Displays

Vivo has launched three mid-range phones, namely the Vivo V21, Vivo V21 5G, and Vivo V21e, in China. The handsets arrive with impressive selfie cameras and good processors.

The Vivo V21 and V21 5G are essentially the same with connectivity differences. The Vivo V21e, on the other hand, switches over to a Snapdragon chipset and has some additional differences.

Design and Display

The handsets arrive with a similar design and are impressively thin. The Vivo V21 5G is being termed as the thinnest 5G phone yet. The series has been launched in different colors and each color variant has a different texture.

All three handsets come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution. The panel is built using the older E3 emissive material from Samsung. The main difference between V21, V 21 5G, and V21e is that the first two support HDR10+ while the V21e model takes a step back to HDR10. The toned-down model also has a dimmer display, with 430 nits typical brightness, compared to 500 nits for the other two.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted under the display.

Internals and Storage

The Vivo V21 and V21 5G are powered by the same chipset, the Dimensity 800U while the toned-down Vivo V21e comes with Snapdragon 720G chipset. All handsets offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

They run Funtouch 11.1 flavored Android 11.

Cameras

The three models feature a similar camera setup at the back with a 64 MP main camera which has OIS. It is joined by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro module.

In addition to this, all three handsets offer a 44 MP selfie cam. However, the V21 and V21 5G also come with OIS and a dual flash on the front. The V21e ditches both these features.

The front and the rear cameras can be used for split-screen vlogs. Moreover, the cameras offer AI Night Portrait mode, Super Night Selfie mode, and autofocus.

Battery and Pricing

The phones are fueled by a 4000 mAh cell with 33W FlashCharge. The Vivo V21 and V21e can be pre-ordered today at a $390 and $292 price tag respectively. There is no word about the availability of the 5G model.

Specifications