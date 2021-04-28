Energy Relief Package Boosts Industrial Power Consumption by 15%

Posted 16 mins ago by Syeda Masooma
Your Electricity Bill Is Going Up Again

The industrial consumption of power during March 2021 had increased by 15 percent year-over-year as compared to that in March 2019.

The Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, announced this on Twitter on Wednesday.

This also shows that the energy relief package by the government has provided an impetus for industrial power consumption.

Azhar said that the “Success of the Industrial Energy Package can be gauged by the fact that there is a 15 percent increase in industrial power consumption in March this year compared to March 2019 (not just 2020 as the COVID-19 lockdown low base effect)”.

He also stated that the registered increase is 38 percent during peak hours.

 

