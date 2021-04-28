Govt Finally Fixes the Price of Sputnik V

The federal cabinet on Tuesday finalized the retail price of the COVID-19 vaccine imported by the private sector from Russia.

According to details, the price of the two-dose Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been fixed at Rs. 8,449.

Moreover, a four-dose pack of Sputnik V will cost Rs. 16,560, a 10-dose pack will be available at Rs. 40,555, and a 20-dose pack will be priced at Rs. 81,110.

The development comes a day after Sindh High Court (SHC) issued show-cause notices to Secretaries of Cabinet Division and Health and CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for not fixing the retail price of Sputnik V.

Last month, AGP Limited, a Karachi-based pharmaceutical firm, received the first consignment of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, consisting of 50,000 doses at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

However, AGP Limited, the sole distributor of Sputnik V in Pakistan, had been selling the two-dose Sputnik V for Rs. 12,268 after receiving clearance from SHC earlier this month, arguing that the price of the vaccine was justified against the cost incurred for making it available on a mass scale.