Pakistan Seeks Korea’s Help in Smartphones Manufacturing

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Mr. Suh Sangpyo called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Wednesday.

The Federal Minister for IT welcomed the Korean Ambassador in his office, and during the meeting matters of mutual interests and related to IT and telecommunications were discussed.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Pakistan greatly values its relations with the Republic of Korea. He said the Ministry of IT & Telecom is taking steps regarding digitalization. Pakistan’s IT & Telecom sector is rapidly progressing.

He said Pakistan wants to get benefits from the experience of Korea in the field of IT. The Federal Minister for IT also urged Korea to support Pakistan in smartphone manufacturing and assembling.

He said IT & Telecom companies of Korea can invest in Pakistan as the atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

Federal Minister Amin Ul Haque said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication is committed to the provision of telecom services across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

He said the exchange of IT professionals and startups between the two countries is also vital.

Speaking on occasion, the Ambassador of Korea said that they wanted to establish an information excess center in Pakistan.

He also lauded the IT Ministry’s efforts for the promotion of IT and telecommunication in the country. Senior officers of the Ministry of IT & Telecom were also present in the meeting.