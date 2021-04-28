Redmi’s First Ever Gaming Phone is Here for Only $310

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is here as one of the cheapest gaming phones on the planet. Despite that, the phone makes no compromises in terms of hardware or performance. It brings an extremely smooth and responsive display, a long-lasting battery, shoulder triggers, the flagship-grade Dimensity 1200 SoC, and more.

Design and Display

The phone’s display is a 6.67-inch AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate coupled with an extremely responsive 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also has support for 10-bit colors, HDR10+, and DCI P3 coverage.

There are magnetic shoulder triggers on the right side, at the top and bottom corners. These can be activated through sliders placed right next to the keys. The main camera also has RGB lighting of its own, which can be used for notifications, calls, charging, and much more.

JBL stereo speakers can be seen at the top and bottom with support for Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos.

Internals and Storage

The Dimensity 1200 SoC is at the helm of the phone, which goes on par with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset. This is paired with a total of 4 memory configurations including 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. This is likely a combination of UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

For software, the phone boots Android 11 with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 custom skin.

There are no physical fans on the phone or any fan accessory, but thermals are controlled by a combination of graphene, graphite, and a vapor chamber.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 64MP Quad-Bayer main camera placed alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. This camera can record 720p and 1080p videos in slow motion and 4K videos at 30 FPS. The LED flash is shaped like a lightning bolt next to the main camera.

The selfie camera is a 16MP unit.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery has support for super-fast 67W wired charging which can top the phone in only 40 minutes.

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition will start at only $310 but can cost as much as $420 for the highest memory trim. All the color options can be seen in the image above, but there is a Bruce Lee special edition shown below. It even comes with yellow accessories.

Specifications