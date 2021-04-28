Surf Excel Delivers a Heartwarming Message Through its Unconventional Ramzan Campaign

Every year, the Holy month of Ramzan ignites a spirit of kindness, selflessness, and compassion among the Muslim community. For years, Surf Excel has used its uncanny ability to creatively portray this positivity and preach the message of virtue through their powerful ad campaigns. Their narrative of spreading joy and kindness among everyone alike beautifully etches across the viewers’ minds.

Like each Ramzan, Surf Excel’s latest released ad this year conveys a spellbinding and unconventional yet powerful message. The #EkMukammalJahan ad campaign revolves around the idea of including everyone in our happiness, even the ones who do not have someone to share their important moments with.

While the pandemic has brought us closer to our loved ones like never before, there are many in the world who do not have their loved ones around to count the blessings of the season with. The ad highlights the elderly in old-age homes and the orphans sharing their merry moments together and becoming each other’s strength.

Surf Excel’s latest message highlights the need for concepts like ‘home for all’ where the elderly and the orphans can bring each other joy by finding solace and peace with each other. The ad is clad in emotionally heavy scenes where we see little orphans paying a visit to the old-age home and helping the elderly with their daily chores.

The reflection of spreading joy through little chores such as painting a picture together, having their meals at the same time, or simply sharing a light-hearted conversation with each other is profoundly portrayed in this insightful and thought-provoking ad campaign.

This unorthodox and enlightening approach to the concept of neki and ibadat was very well-received by many famous influencers and social media giants. A number of bloggers, journalists, and influencers took it to a Zoom video call to discuss the need and importance of such initiatives in the country.

Social media personalities like Aamna Isani, Maliha Rehman, Amna Niazi, Momin Ali Munshi, Hunaina Rasool, Faiza Saleem, Daniyal Sheikh, Hassan Choudary, Manahyl Shafiq, and Humna Raza were connected on a Zoom call to talk about the new Surf Excel ad.

The discussion revolved around the fantastic concept of inclusion Surf Excel’s latest ad campaign manages to highlight. The celebrated influencers applauded Surf Excel’s efforts in delivering such heart-warming messages through their beautifully portrayed ads that never fail to bring a tear or two to the eyes.

Not just that, the influencers appreciated how each ad by Surf Excel not only manages to highlight an important issue on neki and ibadat each year, but also narrates a possible solution to the problem at hand.

During the conversation, many influencers admitted to resonating with the ad on a different level as they could relate to the feeling of being stuck at home and isolated from their loved ones during the pandemic.

“The ad triggers emotions naturally without even trying very hard because of the narrative that is being conveyed throughout, and that is the feeling of being left out of the love of your children. Having to isolate myself from my family in the past year due to Covid, I could personally relate to the feeling,” shares Hassan Choudary with his fellow influencers on the Zoom call.

Many influencers lauded the expressions and the music that contributed to the astounding chemistry of the ad, which hit on another level. “The minimal dialogue, the music, and the expressions all together encapsulate perfectly the emotional concept behind the whole ad,” expresses Humna Raza.

Sharing a brighter perspective to the group, Aamna Isani says, “It brings into perspective that there are so many elderly people left at old-age homes even in Pakistan where the concept is not so celebrated. We have so little community service in our society and the ad provides a possible solution for a space where the children and the elderly can live happily together.”

Each year, Surf Excel’s efforts in making us grasp the concept of neki and ibadat through their beautiful portrayal of an unusual and creative message leave us touched. The way this year’s Ramzan campaign has been accorded positively by the audience and the social media personalities alike adds to the fact that the campaign is indeed a remarkable way to remind us to include everyone in this blissful month of Ramzan.