Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Agree to Improve Economic Relations

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, His Excellency, Nawaf Saeed A. Al Malkiy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan, at his office.

The Saudi Ambassador congratulated Minister Khan on his assumption of the new portfolio of the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The two sides discussed the level of ongoing bilateral economic cooperation in detail, and agreed to enhance the existing level of cooperation to mutually benefit the two countries.

The Saudi Ambassador said that the Saudi side is ready to play a much stronger role in the economic development of Pakistan.

Minister Khan congratulated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for its progress and new development under the sagacious leadership of the Custodian of the two Holy Grand Mosques. He said that the government and people of Pakistan hold Saudi Arabia in very high esteem, and that the existing level of cooperation between the two countries is based on mutual trust and brotherhood.

Both the countries enjoy close fraternal relations that are marked by common understanding on all issues of mutual interest at regional and international level.

Minister Khan appreciated Saudi Arabia’s generosity in financing development projects in Pakistan’s fields of education, health, infrastructure, and energy through loans and grants.

He recalled the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan in February 2019 which had deepened the brotherly relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Al Malkiy commended Pakistan’s support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all international and diplomatic issues, and hoped that the two countries would come out of the pandemic by taking all precautionary measures and a successful rollout of the vaccination process. He also appreciated the constructive and positive role of the Pakistani expatriate workers in the various sectors in the KSA.

The two sides reaffirmed the resolve to continue cementing and strengthening their bilateral socio-economic, commercial, cultural, and diplomatic relations.