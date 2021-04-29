Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves Increase by Over $300 Million

The total liquid foreign reserves held by Pakistan stood at $23,520.2 million as of April 23, 2021. The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP): $16,427.8 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: $7,092.4 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: $23,520.2 million

During the week ended April 23, 2021, the reserves held by the central bank increased by $384 million to $16,427.8 million.

The net reserves held by banks other than the SBP fell from $7,168.9 million to $7,092.4 million.

The total liquid reserves, however, showed positive change upwards from $23,212.8 million to $23,520.2 million at the end of the week in concern.