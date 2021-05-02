Ufone Services Are Partly Down in Parts of Punjab and KP

Cellular users or Ufone are currently facing degraded services in North, mainly in KPK and Northern Punjab, we have checked.

According to sources, service degradation occurred during late hours of evening today and are yet to be fully restored.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed the issue and said that services from Ufone are impacted due to an issue in company’s data center.

A Ufone spokesperson also confirmed the problem and said

Due to an unexpected technical issue, some of our valuable customers are experiencing service degradation in parts of the country. Our teams are continuously working to get the connectivity restored at the earliest. We deeply regret any inconvenience caused.

Ufone hasn’t communicated an estimated time of resolution so far.

Those customers who are impacted, may continue to face no signals or no connectivity during the time.